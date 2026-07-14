Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 160.6% in June

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 467,827 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the June 15th total of 179,510 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,081 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.31.

View Our Latest Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE PINE opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $336.64 million, a PE ratio of -226.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.09%.Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $56,526.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,498.24. The trade was a 22.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,832 shares of company stock valued at $153,097. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the company's stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,396 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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