Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,859. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 150,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.85 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 9.36%.Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.120-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 631.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,344.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 411,334 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,216,494 shares of the company's stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,315 shares of the company's stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,422 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Huntington initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JonesTrading increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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