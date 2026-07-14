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Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Altius Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Altius Minerals to C$70.00 from C$62.50 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 7.35% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts also lifted targets recently, including TD, Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, and Canaccord Genuity, though the overall consensus remains Hold with an average target of C$61.75.
  • Shares rose to C$65.21 on Tuesday, near the 52-week high of C$65.92, while the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.11 and revenue of C$22.17 million in its latest earnings release.
  • Five stocks we like better than Altius Minerals.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.50 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALS. TD lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS stock traded up C$3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 155,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,409. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$27.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.92.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.17 million during the quarter. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 543.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Hussey acquired 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,632.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,830.16. The trade was a 10.11% increase in their position. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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