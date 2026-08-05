Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Alto Neuroscience to announce earnings of ($0.7345) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect Alto Neuroscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.52 and a quick ratio of 20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $998.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,399 shares of the company's stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Alto Neuroscience by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 72,261.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,392 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alto Neuroscience

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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