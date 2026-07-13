Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 308,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session's volume of 341,491 shares.The stock last traded at $25.8730 and had previously closed at $26.48.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ANRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.25.

View Our Latest Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $943.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). Analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 12.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,893 shares of the company's stock worth $45,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 131.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,677 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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