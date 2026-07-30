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Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Altus Group logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus is “Hold”: Five of eight analysts rate Altus Group shares a hold, while three recommend buying. The average 12-month price target is C$55.62, compared with a recent price of C$47.68.
  • Recent target revisions were mixed: National Bank Financial cut its target to C$45 and maintained a sector-perform rating, while ATB Cormark raised its target to C$58 with an outperform rating; BMO also increased its target to C$54.
  • Insider buying provided a positive signal: Director William Brennan purchased 106,515 shares for approximately C$4.56 million, while insiders acquired about 190,392 shares worth C$8.05 million over the past quarter. Altus Group also pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.15, equating to a 1.3% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Altus Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIF

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In other news, Director William Brennan purchased 106,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,558,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,479,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$148,938,607.20. This represents a 3.16% increase in their position. Insiders have acquired 190,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,187 over the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group stock opened at C$47.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,384.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.88. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$36.97 and a twelve month high of C$63.07.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.23 million for the quarter. Altus Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Altus Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

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Analyst Recommendations for Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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