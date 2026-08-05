Alumis (ALMS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Alumis to post earnings of ($0.7290) per share and revenue of $3.4680 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Alumis had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 2,825.70%.The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, analysts expect Alumis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alumis Price Performance

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. Alumis has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanam Pangali sold 5,000 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $311,108. This trade represents a 31.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alumis by 320.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alumis by 173.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Alumis by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Alumis by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Alumis in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alumis from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alumis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.30.

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Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

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