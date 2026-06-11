Amazon.com FY2027 EPS Estimate Increased by Erste Group Bank

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $9.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com's current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house Graviton5 CPU for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads.

Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: BMO reportedly named Amazon one of its top AI picks , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story.

BMO reportedly named , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story. Positive Sentiment: Amazon secured a $17.5 billion delayed-draw term loan facility , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Reuters article on Amazon securing $17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp

Amazon secured a , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including Pinterest storefront integrations and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace.

Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services.

Amazon also expanded its to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that Amazon’s capital expenditures are rising sharply , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness.

The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the market is increasingly focused on Amazon’s heavy spending and financing needs, creating concern that the company may be prioritizing long-term growth at the expense of near-term profitability.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here