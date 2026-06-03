Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $266,190.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 50,920,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,376,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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