Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Arete Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Arete Research from $301.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Arete Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.67.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.82. 7,774,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,849,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.69. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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