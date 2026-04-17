Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.38.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com has a one year low of $165.29 and a one year high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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