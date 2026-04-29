Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $325.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $265.91 and last traded at $263.5380, with a volume of 19077059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.70.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.39.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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