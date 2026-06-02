Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.8% - Here's Why

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $260.70 and last traded at $256.5110. 53,317,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 36,973,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.26.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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