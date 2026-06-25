Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 3.1% - Here's Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $225.55 and last traded at $227.01. Approximately 76,077,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 48,776,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.27.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day and AI-driven shopping activity are drawing strong consumer engagement, supporting near-term retail momentum.

Amazon’s Prime Day and AI-driven shopping activity are drawing strong consumer engagement, supporting near-term retail momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and hedge funds remain constructive, citing AWS growth, advertising strength, and attractive valuation relative to Amazon’s long-term earnings potential.

Analysts and hedge funds remain constructive, citing AWS growth, advertising strength, and attractive valuation relative to Amazon’s long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding its ecosystem through partnerships and product launches, including eero-powered AlwaysOn Wi-Fi for Kinetic and broader adoption of Amazon Bedrock tools.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Arete Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,942 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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