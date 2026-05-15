Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $260.89 and last traded at $264.14. 40,500,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 49,317,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.22.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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