Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 2.5% - Time to Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $237.45 and last traded at $238.00. 37,699,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 48,067,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $251.52 and its 200 day moving average is $233.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 20,098 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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