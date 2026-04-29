Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $325.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $265.91 and last traded at $263.04. Approximately 63,260,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 49,756,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.70.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. President Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.39.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI models are now being made available on AWS Bedrock in a limited preview — a major distribution and commercial win for AWS that strengthens Amazon’s cloud positioning in AI infrastructure. Read More.

OpenAI models are now being made available on AWS Bedrock in a limited preview — a major distribution and commercial win for AWS that strengthens Amazon’s cloud positioning in AI infrastructure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho and other brokers have raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings (Mizuho’s PT raised to $325), reinforcing analyst conviction that AWS and Amazon’s AI/chip efforts justify upside. Read More.

Mizuho and other brokers have raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings (Mizuho’s PT raised to $325), reinforcing analyst conviction that AWS and Amazon’s AI/chip efforts justify upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is rolling out customer-facing and enterprise AI features (AI audio Q&A on product pages; expanded Amazon Connect agentic tools) that help monetize AI across retail, ads and services. Those product launches support revenue diversification and higher‑margin growth. Read More.

Amazon is rolling out customer-facing and enterprise AI features (AI audio Q&A on product pages; expanded Amazon Connect agentic tools) that help monetize AI across retail, ads and services. Those product launches support revenue diversification and higher‑margin growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings (after the close) are the proximate catalyst — strong AWS disclosures could push shares higher, but commentary on FY capex/margins could trigger volatility; options-implied move is meaningful (~3–4%). Read More.

Q1 earnings (after the close) are the proximate catalyst — strong AWS disclosures could push shares higher, but commentary on FY capex/margins could trigger volatility; options-implied move is meaningful (~3–4%). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is broadly bullish (many Buy ratings and elevated targets), which supports momentum but also raises expectations that earnings must meet to avoid profit‑taking. Read More.

Wall Street is broadly bullish (many Buy ratings and elevated targets), which supports momentum but also raises expectations that earnings must meet to avoid profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed: Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold ~3,849 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan — routine but watched by investors and sometimes perceived as a near‑term supply signal. Read More.

Insider sale disclosed: Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold ~3,849 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan — routine but watched by investors and sometimes perceived as a near‑term supply signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EU regulators plan to extend Big Tech rules to cloud and AI, potentially increasing compliance costs and restrictions for AWS in Europe. Read More.

EU regulators plan to extend Big Tech rules to cloud and AI, potentially increasing compliance costs and restrictions for AWS in Europe. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Retail investor caution and crowded positioning create a meaningful risk of a post‑earnings unwind even if results beat — market reaction may hinge on guidance for AI spend and margin outlook. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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