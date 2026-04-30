Amazon.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,171,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 786,173 call options.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat across revenue and EPS, led by a re-accelerating AWS (cloud) business — proof that Amazon is monetizing AI demand and pushing margins higher. Reuters coverage of the cloud beat is a succinct read. Read More.

Q1 results beat across revenue and EPS, led by a re-accelerating AWS (cloud) business — proof that Amazon is monetizing AI demand and pushing margins higher. Reuters coverage of the cloud beat is a succinct read. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and other major AI models are now available on AWS Bedrock — a distribution win that strengthens AWS as a multi‑cloud AI platform and should help drive higher‑margin services. Read More.

OpenAI and other major AI models are now available on AWS Bedrock — a distribution win that strengthens AWS as a multi‑cloud AI platform and should help drive higher‑margin services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon disclosed a large AI‑chip backlog/commitments (reported as ~$225B in coverage) and signaled plans to commercialize its Trainium chips — a potential new product revenue stream beyond cloud. Read More.

Amazon disclosed a large AI‑chip backlog/commitments (reported as ~$225B in coverage) and signaled plans to commercialize its Trainium chips — a potential new product revenue stream beyond cloud. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street responded with broad price‑target upgrades and buy reiterations today — multiple firms raised targets, reflecting increased analyst conviction in AWS/AI upside. Read More.

Wall Street responded with broad price‑target upgrades and buy reiterations today — multiple firms raised targets, reflecting increased analyst conviction in AWS/AI upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New product and UX AI launches (e.g., interactive audio Q&A, expanded Amazon Connect agentic tools) help monetize retail/ads and enterprise services, but impact will be gradual. Read More.

New product and UX AI launches (e.g., interactive audio Q&A, expanded Amazon Connect agentic tools) help monetize retail/ads and enterprise services, but impact will be gradual. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious about elevated AI capex and rising memory/chip costs; management’s forward guidance and heavy capex plans spooked some traders and explain the post‑earnings volatility. Benzinga and Blockonomi summarize analyst caution. Read More.

Investors remain cautious about elevated AI capex and rising memory/chip costs; management’s forward guidance and heavy capex plans spooked some traders and explain the post‑earnings volatility. Benzinga and Blockonomi summarize analyst caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and policy risk: EU signals tighter scrutiny of cloud/AI that could raise compliance costs and constrain some commercial flexibility in Europe. Read More.

Regulatory and policy risk: EU signals tighter scrutiny of cloud/AI that could raise compliance costs and constrain some commercial flexibility in Europe. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosure (director sold ~3,849 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan) and tighter seller payment rules for marketplace advertisers are minor near‑term negatives investors watch for cash flow/sentiment effects. Read More. Read More.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.06. 100,548,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,520,383. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $222.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.08. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $183.85 and a 52-week high of $273.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. President Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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