Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by UBS Group to Strong Sell

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Ambev logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group downgraded Ambev from a "hold" to a "strong sell" and set a $2.65 price objective, signaling an estimated ~13.3% downside from the current share price.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — one Buy, four Holds and one Sell — leaving Ambev with an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target of $2.84.
  • Insider De Lacerda sold 152,386 shares at about $2.85, even as institutions like Morgan Stanley, GQG and Goldman materially increased positions; the stock trades near $3.06 with a market cap of ~$48.1B and a PE around 17.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ambev.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.65 price objective on the stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential downside of 13.26% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ambev from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Stock Down 2.4%

ABEV stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ambev

In other news, insider De Lacerda Eduardo Cavalcanti sold 152,386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $434,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $636,519. This represents a 40.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambev by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,462,628 shares of the company's stock worth $112,293,000 after buying an additional 33,842,540 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 172,969,655 shares of the company's stock worth $427,235,000 after buying an additional 14,468,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,135,697 shares of the company's stock worth $32,445,000 after buying an additional 9,361,815 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Ambev by 74.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,409,316 shares of the company's stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 5,740,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ambev by 12.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,058,376 shares of the company's stock worth $80,410,000 after buying an additional 3,864,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company's stock.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev NYSE: ABEV is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company's core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ambev Right Now?

Before you consider Ambev, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambev wasn't on the list.

While Ambev currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines