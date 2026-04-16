AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 6.9% - Should You Sell?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.5550. Approximately 21,169,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 35,894,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

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Key Stories Impacting AMC Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 320,971 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 136,610 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 225,685 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 218,634 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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