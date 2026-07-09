Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

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Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amentum from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amentum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Price Performance

NYSE AMTM opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Amentum has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFSG Corp acquired a new stake in Amentum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amentum

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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