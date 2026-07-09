Amer Sports Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,062 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 3,784 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In related news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 851,685 shares of company stock valued at $29,856,753.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 84.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 10.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Trading Up 0.4%

Amer Sports stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 392,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Amer Sports's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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