Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Ameren alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren has a 1-year low of $96.57 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is 53.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,559,565,000 after buying an additional 495,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ameren by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,821 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,473,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $246,966,000 after acquiring an additional 123,084 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameren wasn't on the list.

While Ameren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here