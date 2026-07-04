Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.4167.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,602,317.05. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in Ameren by 2.2% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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