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Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Ameren logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Ameren was upgraded to “Hold” by Wall Street Zen, moving up from a “Sell” rating, while the broader analyst view remains Moderate Buy with an average price target around $118.
  • The utility reported Q1 earnings of $1.28 per share, topping expectations, though revenue came in slightly below estimates at $2.18 billion. Ameren also reaffirmed its FY 2026 guidance of 5.25 to 5.45 EPS.
  • Ameren’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share, and the stock continues to attract institutional ownership, which now stands at 79.09%.
  • Interested in Ameren? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. Ameren has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.Ameren's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Ameren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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