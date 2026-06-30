American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the airline's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.94% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Get AAL alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 20,568,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,210,227. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,433,313. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Airlines Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Airlines Group wasn't on the list.

While American Airlines Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here