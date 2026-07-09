American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 75.61% from the stock's previous close.

DCH has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.43.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DCH traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,326,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,825. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.38. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing's quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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