American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 7% - Here's Why

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.2770. Approximately 1,353,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,498,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $48,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $48,498.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $485,166,000 after buying an additional 249,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,261,614 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $154,663,000 after acquiring an additional 509,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,606,362 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,336,392 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,000,419 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $158,231,000 after acquiring an additional 680,332 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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