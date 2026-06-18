American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Acquired Rep. Rick W. Allen

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently bought shares of American Express Company NYSE: AXP. In a filing disclosed on June 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Express stock on May 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "LIVTR" account.

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Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM on 5/8/2026.

on 5/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Accenture NYSE: ACN on 5/8/2026.

on 5/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 4/15/2026.

American Express Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $340.25 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.33. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction. After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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