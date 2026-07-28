American Financial Group (AFG) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $1.8536 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.68. 26,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,338. American Financial Group has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.62.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, insider David Lawrence Thompson, Jr. sold 11,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $1,535,518.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 584,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,882,434.90. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,247 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $312,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,825,765. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $158.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFG

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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