American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.1%

AHR stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $604.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.09%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,724,674.55. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 19,100 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

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