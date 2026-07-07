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American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
American Healthcare REIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Barclays initiated coverage of American Healthcare REIT with an overweight rating and a $61 price target, implying about 13% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain mostly positive, with several raising targets or maintaining buy-type ratings, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $55.42.
  • The company recently reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS estimates but posting 20.4% year-over-year revenue growth; meanwhile, several insiders sold shares in recent weeks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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