American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.7880, with a volume of 284906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHR. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 95.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,236,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 710,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 155,712 shares of the company's stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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