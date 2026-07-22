American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.5990, with a volume of 2930463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,423,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,079,000 after buying an additional 228,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,085,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,174,000 after buying an additional 208,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,767 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,582 shares of the company's stock worth $260,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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