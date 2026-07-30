American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $415.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.930-1.970 EPS.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.5%

AMH stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 2,275,567 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,614. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. State Street Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 399,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,930,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $158,281,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,785,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $153,612,000 after acquiring an additional 250,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $147,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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