American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.930-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 2,292,974 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,620. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $415.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $466.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-1.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $197,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,912 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 48,627 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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