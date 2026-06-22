American International Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 217% compared to the average daily volume of 2,419 call options.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American International Group has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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