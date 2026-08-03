American Public Education (APEI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $170.8830 million for the quarter. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Public Education Stock Performance

American Public Education stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $889.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,817,288. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Public Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,734 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Public Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $442,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Public Education from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research upgraded American Public Education from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Public Education

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

Further Reading

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