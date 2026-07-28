American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Down 49.7% in July

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,376 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the June 30th total of 76,317 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

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American Realty Investors Trading Up 4.3%

ARL stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,817. The stock has a market cap of $252.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.63. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 24.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut American Realty Investors from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties.

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