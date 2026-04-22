American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading 9.4% Higher - Time to Buy?

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $45.8540. 432,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,051,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Get AMSC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Stock Up 7.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.60. American Superconductor had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company's stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Superconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Superconductor wasn't on the list.

While American Superconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here