American Tower (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $193,505.76 in Stock

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) EVP Ruth Dowling sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $193,505.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,848,316.56. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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American Tower Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $160.06 and a one year high of $217.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 31.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Key Stories Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook raised again: American Tower increased its full-year forecasts, supported by favorable currency movements, stronger global tower leasing and continued demand for data-center capacity. The company is targeting approximately 15% growth in CoreSite data-center revenue. American Tower raises 2026 outlook again

American Tower increased its full-year forecasts, supported by favorable currency movements, stronger global tower leasing and continued demand for data-center capacity. The company is targeting approximately 15% growth in CoreSite data-center revenue. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly performance: Second-quarter revenue reached about $2.75 billion and net income was approximately $867.5 million. Record leasing at CoreSite, driven partly by artificial-intelligence demand, and healthy global tower activity improved the company’s investment outlook. American Tower Q2 2026 earnings highlights

Second-quarter revenue reached about $2.75 billion and net income was approximately $867.5 million. Record leasing at CoreSite, driven partly by artificial-intelligence demand, and healthy global tower activity improved the company’s investment outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher: Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO nevertheless maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating limited conviction in near-term outperformance. Scotiabank adjusts American Tower price target

Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO nevertheless maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating limited conviction in near-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street comparisons favor American Tower over Crown Castle among beaten-down tower REITs, citing AMT’s stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. American Tower or Crown Castle

Wall Street comparisons favor American Tower over Crown Castle among beaten-down tower REITs, citing AMT’s stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate and balance-sheet risks remain significant: American Tower carries substantial leverage, and higher borrowing costs could pressure cash flow, valuation and future refinancing. Analysts also flagged DISH-related churn and refinancing expenses as continuing headwinds. American Tower interest-rate sensitivity analysis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 42,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,873,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 220,447 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 474,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

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