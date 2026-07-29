American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMT. Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.10.

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American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower has a one year low of $160.06 and a one year high of $217.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 28,121.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,616,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,987,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,361,675,000 after buying an additional 227,361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,254,000 after buying an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,264,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.75 billion, up about 4.7% year over year, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose to $2.71 per share, in line with estimates. Reported EPS and revenue exceeded consensus expectations. American Tower tops second-quarter estimates, raises annual outlook

American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.75 billion, up about 4.7% year over year, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose to $2.71 per share, in line with estimates. Reported EPS and revenue exceeded consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, including the midpoint for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.17 is above the roughly $10.66 analyst consensus, signaling stronger expected cash-flow performance. American Tower Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, including the midpoint for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.17 is above the roughly $10.66 analyst consensus, signaling stronger expected cash-flow performance. Positive Sentiment: Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center platform, and robust demand across its global wireless-tower portfolio are key growth drivers. AI-related data-center demand and rising mobile data usage strengthen the company’s long-term expansion prospects. American Tower Raises Outlook as CoreSite Leasing Reaches Record

Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center platform, and robust demand across its global wireless-tower portfolio are key growth drivers. AI-related data-center demand and rising mobile data usage strengthen the company’s long-term expansion prospects. Neutral Sentiment: The quarter’s AFFO result met, rather than exceeded, expectations. Investors may therefore focus more heavily on execution against the increased outlook and the pace at which CoreSite leasing converts into revenue and cash flow.

The quarter’s AFFO result met, rather than exceeded, expectations. Investors may therefore focus more heavily on execution against the increased outlook and the pace at which CoreSite leasing converts into revenue and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted that the full-year revenue outlook remained below market expectations despite the improved guidance. DISH-related tenant churn and higher refinancing costs also weighed on results and could restrain near-term AFFO growth. American Tower Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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