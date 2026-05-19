American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Dwight Evans

Representative Dwight Evans (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of American Tower Corporation NYSE: AMT. In a filing disclosed on May 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Tower stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "CETERA" account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services NYSE: PWR on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 3/24/2026.

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American Tower Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor's degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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