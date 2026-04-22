American Water Works (AWK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.2760 billion for the quarter. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Water Works Stock Down 1.0%

AWK opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $121.28 and a 52 week high of $150.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.20.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

Key American Water Works News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Water Works this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,466 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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