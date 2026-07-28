American Well (AMWL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $49.8780 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.11. American Well had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 37.02%.The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.54 million. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Well Price Performance

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,037. American Well has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Well news, Director Stephen J. Schlegel sold 9,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $85,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,884.28. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 8,460 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $78,931.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 232,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,344.60. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,225 shares of company stock valued at $268,623 in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,742 shares of the company's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of American Well by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in American Well by 22.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,329 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Truist Financial set a $7.50 price objective on American Well in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Well

American Well Company Profile

American Well, operating under the trade name Amwell, is a Boston-based digital health company that develops and delivers telehealth solutions to healthcare providers, payers, employers and patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables secure virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and integrated care coordination across a range of medical disciplines, including primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease management and urgent care.

The company's core offering, the Amwell Telehealth Platform, facilitates live video consultations, asynchronous messaging, e-prescribing and electronic health record integration.

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