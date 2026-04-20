Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Trading Down 5.2% - What's Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.5899 and last traded at $4.6080. 74,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 222,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

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Amerigo Resources Trading Down 2.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $768.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

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