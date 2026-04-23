Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $0.66, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts: Sign Up

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $459.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 766,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,755. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $422.37 and a 12-month high of $550.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $454.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.88.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total value of $3,809,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,529.98. The trade was a 55.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,464,239.92. This represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,658 shares of company stock worth $8,998,675. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $605.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $544.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameriprise Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameriprise Financial wasn't on the list.

While Ameriprise Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here