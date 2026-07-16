Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $323.7840 million for the quarter.

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Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $314.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.58 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the bank's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the bank's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its principal subsidiary, Ameris Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small businesses, middle market companies and agricultural customers. Its core business lines encompass deposit services, lending solutions, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance products and wealth management.

Ameris Bancorp operates a network of branches and loan production offices across the southeastern United States, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

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