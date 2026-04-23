AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMERISAFE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AMERISAFE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMERISAFE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.67.

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AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,701 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 714 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 38.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,693 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More AMERISAFE News

Here are the key news stories impacting AMERISAFE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share (annualized yield ~5.5%), payable June 19 to shareholders of record June 12 — supports income investors and can be viewed as shareholder-friendly.

Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share (annualized yield ~5.5%), payable June 19 to shareholders of record June 12 — supports income investors and can be viewed as shareholder-friendly. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong premium growth and rising written premiums despite a competitive market, which supports top-line momentum if underwriting can stabilize. Read More.

Management highlighted strong premium growth and rising written premiums despite a competitive market, which supports top-line momentum if underwriting can stabilize. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views and targets are mixed but show upside to current price: two recent targets give a median near $40.5, indicating some analyst confidence longer term. Read More.

Analyst views and targets are mixed but show upside to current price: two recent targets give a median near $40.5, indicating some analyst confidence longer term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional portfolio moves were noted in recent filings (both additions and sizable reductions), which can increase near‑term volatility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Large institutional portfolio moves were noted in recent filings (both additions and sizable reductions), which can increase near‑term volatility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS and revenue missed consensus: EPS $0.50 (vs. est. ~$0.52–0.55) and revenue roughly $80–81.8M, below estimates — key immediate driver of the share decline. Read More.

Q1 EPS and revenue missed consensus: EPS $0.50 (vs. est. ~$0.52–0.55) and revenue roughly $80–81.8M, below estimates — key immediate driver of the share decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Underwriting softness and higher costs pressured margins and profitability (management acknowledged weaker underwriting margins and elevated expenses on the call), raising near‑term earnings risk until pricing/claims mix improves. Read More.

Underwriting softness and higher costs pressured margins and profitability (management acknowledged weaker underwriting margins and elevated expenses on the call), raising near‑term earnings risk until pricing/claims mix improves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and notable institutional reductions were reported (including recent insider sell activity), which can weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Insider sales and notable institutional reductions were reported (including recent insider sell activity), which can weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript shows management balancing optimism on premium growth with caution on margin recovery — investors will watch upcoming quarters for underwriting improvement. Read More.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

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