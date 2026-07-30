AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 21291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut AMERISAFE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised AMERISAFE from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMSF

AMERISAFE Trading Down 2.0%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.23.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. AMERISAFE's dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 714 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,693 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,313 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company's stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

Further Reading

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